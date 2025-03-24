Prince Harry, Prince William receive joint offer from Hollywood amid rift

Prince William and Prince Harry, who have been embroiled in a years-long feud, may have an opportunity to out their differences behind as speculations of reconciliation looms.

The two sons of King Charles, who once shared a close bond together, have not been on speaking terms ever since they last met during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

The estranged brothers have seemingly received a major offer from a Hollywood star, Snoop Dogg, to finally come together.

The rapper has known William and Harry for several years and is glad to act as a peacemaker between the two and help them reconcile their differences.

“Harry and William, I have known for a long time now. Harry asked me to perform at William’s bachelor party, but I couldn’t make it,” the Drop IT Like It’s Hot hitmaker told The Mirror on Sunday. “Anything they want to perform at now, I am there.”

He added, “They are brothers, man. Anything that gets them in the same room and being brothers again will be worth it.”

The rapper stressed that “life is too short to not make things right, and if Snoop can help heal that relationship, then let’s do it.”

This is not the first time 53-year-old has made the offer. He previously told the outlet that the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex were free to “reach out” to him whenever they wanted.

“Harry and William are my boys. As soon as I knew they were fans, I reached out to them and we‘ve been cool ever since.”