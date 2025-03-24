Prince William makes emotional statement as Meghan Markle releases new videos

Prince William takes brutal dig at chef after Meghan Markle releases new videos

Prince William, who returned to the UK after experiencing extreme conditions near the Russian border during his visit to Estonia, has recorded a special video message for the beloved person, other than his wife Princess Kate.

The Prince of Wales appeared to mock a renowned chef after the Duchess of Sussex shared a casual breakfast cooking video on social media. The future King's surprising message will be featured on tonight's edition of The One Show.

William, who's preparing to mark his big event with Princess Kate, has sent an emotional message to Dame Mary Berry - English food writer, chef, baker and television presenter - as she celebrated her 90th birthday on Monday, March 24.

In his heartfelt message, Kate's hubby said: "Hi Mary. I want to wish you a very happy 90th birthday, continuing: "You are a true national treasure and we've loved working with you over the years."

The Prince then added a cheeky comment about her birthday celebrations, saying: "Have a fantastic day today. I dread to think who's cooking your cake and the criticism they might get, but good luck and I hope it goes really well."

The playful jibe references Dame Mary's reputation as a discerning judge of baking quality. The father-of-three previously collaborated with Dame Mary on 'A Berry Royal Christmas', which aired on BBC One in 2019.

During the Christmas special, William's wife Kate shared an interesting story about her youngest son, saying: "One of Louis's first words was 'Mary,' because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf," Kate explained to Berry.

William's message was previewed earlier on Scott Mills's Radio 2 show during an interview with presenter Alex Jones.