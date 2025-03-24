Princess Beatrice takes significant decision inspired by Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle may have left a little bit of inspiration for Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Beatrice who took a big step.

After experiencing a life-changing event in her life, Beatrice penned a candid piece detailing her health scare during her second pregnancy. In a bid to offer her support to a medical research charity, Borne, dedicated to preterm birth, the royal opted for a special collection which would “bring people together around a table”.

“Once you start, you quickly come to realise that everyone has a story, and often, on some level, a shared experience of birth. It brings people together,” Beatrice wrote in British Vogue.

“It is in that spirit of togetherness that I have teamed up with one of my oldest friends, Alice Naylor-Leyland, to create a new baby shower collection for her brand Mrs Alice, the proceeds of which will benefit Borne.”

She continued, “Mrs Alice is all about bringing people together around a table to encourage joyful moments, and this collection came about after long, late-night discussions around fertility, surrogacy, pregnancy and motherhood. Our hope is that it will inspire a conversation around women’s health.”

The move appeared similar to Meghan’s theme set for her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, and her new Netflix show. The Duchess of Sussex exhibits her hostessing skills as she “saves a seat for [viewers and fans] at her table”.