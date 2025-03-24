Nick Jonas reveals big surprise in addition to holiday movie

Given Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You and Macaulay Culkin’s classic Home Alone popularity, the Jonas Brothers are bringing their own holiday magic with a festive film.

Ringing in the holiday spirit, the trio has returned to their Disney roots, hoping their film will become an iconic part of the season.

"I think Disney was just such a great partner to put the full force of the holiday magic behind this move," Joe told People.

While Nick revealed yet another surprise in addition to the movie on the horizon.

He piqued excitement about the project by saying, "There’s a full album that’s coming along with the film that has some holiday music and some other music."

Name of Jonas Brothers’ upcoming holiday movie

The upcoming Jonas Brother film, A Very Jonas Christmas, was announced at JonasCon at American Dream in New Jersey on Sunday, March 23.

The movie will follow Nick, 32, Kevin, 37 and Joe, 35, as they overcome challenges while returning to New York from London to spend Christmas with their families.

Jonas Brother’s Disney movie release date

A Very Jonas Christmas is set to debut later this year on Disney+.