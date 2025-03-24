Princess Eugenie celebrates Beatrice's special milestone in new message

Princess Eugenie gave a special nod to her sister Princess Beatrice who recently opened up about a 'humbling' life experience.

Taking to Instagram, the Princess of York honoured the new mom as she shared a rare insight into her challenging pregnancy journey.

For the unversed, Beatrice penned down a heartfelt article for Vogue Magazine, sharing her experienece of her duaghter Athena Elizabeth Rose's preterm birth.

She wrote, "Nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you realise your baby is going to arrive early. There's so little control. Will she arrive healthy? Will there be complications? How will you juggle the rest of family life while trying to keep a tiny human safe and well?"

Notably, after welcoming a baby girl into the world a few weeks before her due date, Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter takes on a key role as a patron of Borne, a prematurity research charity.

While lauding the efforts of her sister, Eugenie shared the link to Beatice's heartfelt writing piece which must have given a ray of hope to women battling different health issues.

She wrote, "Proud of you Beabea and might Athena."

"And this is why Bea's article is so important," Eugenie said while highlighting her meaningful partnership with Borne.