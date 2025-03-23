Selena Gomez takes fans behind the scenes of 'I Said I Love You First'

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco offer inside glimpse into the making of 'I Said I Love You First'

Selena Gomez is finally offering an inside glimpse into the making of her I Said I Love You First album with fiancé Benny Blanco.

The 32-year-old multi-talented star shared heartfelt reflections on Instagram, recounting the "many amazing memories" made during the process.

Speaking of her first-full length release since 2020’s Rare, the Love On hitmaker wrote in the caption, “Benny and I made so many amazing memories throughout the process of creating our new album. I wanted to let you guys in on some of those stories and the making of these songs.”

In addition, The Only Murders In The Building star announced the release of her latest album’s Narration Version as she went on to add, “I Said I Love You First – Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez is available for digital download on my official store now!”

The album beautifully details every aspect of Blanco and Gomez’s love story, “before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds.”

In the 14-track project, the Emilia Perez star and the 37-year-old music producer showcase their intimate connection.