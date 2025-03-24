Meghan Markle shares cheerful video after emotional statement with Prince Harry

Meghan's post featured her longtime friend and 'With Love, Meghan' guest Kelly McKee Zajfen

Meghan Markle is finding joy in the little things after releasing an emotional statement with Prince Harry.

On March 23, the Duchess of Sussex gave fans a glimpse into her relaxed Sunday morning, posting a cheerful Instagram video featuring her best friend and With Love, Meghan guest, Kelly McKee Zajfen.

In the first clip — seemingly recorded by Meghan — Zajfen (pronounced Z-eye-fen) put the final touches on a colourful banana split, topped with blueberries, strawberries, and granola.

“When one of the besties reinvents a banana split for breakfast,” Meghan captioned the video.

The next clip captured the longtime friends giggling as they enjoyed the sweet treat, with Meghan wiggling in delight as she took a bite.

The mom of two also shared an aesthetic snap of the banana split, tagging her brand As Ever.

Her lighthearted post comes shortly after she and Harry released an emotional statement through their Archewell Foundation.

The couple highlighted the work of Joann Bogard, a member of The Parents’ Network, who became a passionate advocate for online safety after the devastating loss of her son, Mason.

On World Storytelling Day, the Sussexes praised Bogard for using storytelling to push for change, calling her “a fierce advocate for protecting families across the U.S. from the dangers of online harm.”