Katy Perry ignites comparison to Taylor Swift over tour ticket sales

Katy Perry’s ticket sales ignite comparison to Taylor Swift’s success

Katy Perry has been making headlines for her Lifetimes world tour’s ticket sales that sparked comparison to recent success of fellow pop star Taylor Swift.

The singer, whose last tour ended in 2018, announced a series of concerts across 83 cities from April to November 2025, starting in Mexico City and wrapping up in Madrid.

However, now it’s reported that Katy failed to stir up the enthusiasm that Taylor did, with the ticket sales seemed to be faltering.

The news came shortly after Taylor finished her Eras Tour, which made her a billionaire.

A source spilled to The US Sun that Katy’s “expectations were high and she is disappointed by the lack of interest in some countries and venues”.

“Some people involved thought it would be a massive wave with ticket sales exploding quickly, but sadly she is not Taylor,” said an insider.

Another source noted, “Still many seats and tickets are available in some European venues, such as Prague and Budapest.”

Interestingly, the source added that the low-ticket sales were “starting to get very concerning, as we need those big dates to be full”.

One insider asserted, “We hope no concerts will be cancelled, as it would be a huge blow and disappointment.”

Meanwhile, an insider claimed that Katy “is seeking out advice and support from longtime on-and-off friend Taylor” for her own upcoming Lifelines tour.