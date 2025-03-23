Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas bring the house down at JonasCon: See photos

Nick, Priyanka share heartwarming moments with fans at JonasCon's sound check event

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have taken the internet by storm with heartwarming pictures and videos from JonasCon’s sound check event.

In the viral images, the couple was seen posing with their fans alongside the Jonas brothers – Kevin and Joe.

Taking to her X account, a fan shared some photos along with a small video of the Jonas brothers approaching their excited female fans to pose for pictures.

Expressing gratitude to the pop-rock band, she captioned, “Thank you @jonasbrothers @JONASCON2025.”

On the 20th anniversary, the Only Human hitmaker, along with his famous Jonas Brothers, will be hosting a special event on Sunday, March 23 at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

JonasCon, a day-long event, offers fans the opportunity to experience a Jonas Brothers-themed museum, laser tag, and mini golf.

This comes after the Don 2 actress attended her beloved husband's Broadway musical The Last Five Years as a front-liner.

On the professional front, Priyanka and Nick, who are parents to daughter Malti Marie Chopra, have paired up for the 2023 film Love Again.

For the unversed, the Jonas Brothers unveiled their first single of 2025, Love Me To Heaven, on Friday, March 21.