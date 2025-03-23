Sarah Ferguson's post for Beatrice raises eyebrows as she overlooks Eugenie's birthday

Sarah Ferguson has notably remained silent on social media for her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie's birthday despite sharing post related to Princess Beatrice.

The Duchess of York, 65, who is usually active online, did not issue a public birthday message for Eugenie, who turned 35 today. Instead, she re-posted a Vogue article highlighting Beatrice's preterm birth story.

However, Sarah did show a subtle acknowledgment by liking Eugenie's birthday post.

The princess had shared a heartwarming photo of herself enjoying lunch outdoors with her two young sons, August and Ernest, seated at a mini table.

While Sarah stayed quiet on Eugenie's special day, she was quick to reshare the piece celebrating Beatrice, who welcomed baby Anthena earlier this year.

Both Sarah and Eugenie had previously taken to their social media accounts to warmly welcome the newborn royal.