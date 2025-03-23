Scarlett Johansson shares her directorial debut experience

Scarlett Johansson has recently shared her directorial debut experience, calling it “a little gem”.

In a new interview with InStyle, Scarlett described her project, Eleanor the Great as a small-scale indie inspired by movies like Moonstruck.

“It’s like a little gem,” said the Black Widow actress.

Scarlett stated, “I was inspired by those independent films from the mid-80s to the mid-2000s. Living Out Loud. Crossing Delancey. Moonstruck.”

Elaborating on how she felt learning movie-making techniques, the Asteroid City actress shared, “When I would get home from work, and I would say to (husband) Colin (Jost), ‘You know, it’s so exciting to be 40 and learn a new thing.’”

“Now I know how to make a movie like this. I know how to finish it. The process of sound mixing and colouring and editing – I didn’t know that before. And now I know how to do it,'” added Scarlett.

The actress directed Tony Kamen script, which marked her first time behind camera after her 2009 short, These Vagabond Shoes. She also produced the drama via her production company These Pictures.

According to the official synopsis, Scarlett’s debut directorial follows a story of a 90-year-old woman who moves to New York City from Florida for a fresh start after the death of her best friend. She strikes up an unlikely friendship with a 19-year-old student.

Meanwhile, the movie does not yet have a release date.