Princess Eugenie celebrates birthday 'her way' amid Royal family's silence, insider reveals

Princess Eugenie has celebrated her 35th birthday in her own style despite Royal family snub.

The Princess of York marked the occasion by sharing a candid photo of herself enjoying lunch outdoors with her children, seated around a mini picnic table.

It was a treat for the royal fans to have a look on the growing boys.

Eugenie shares her two adorable sons August and Ernest with her husband Jack Brooksbank. The couple married in 2018 at St George's Chapel.

Ahead of her big day, the royal enjoyed a family outing to London's Westfield shopping centre over the weekend. She was spotted browsing Lego store with her family.

According to Hello! Magazine, they purchased mini orchid for Eugenie and a plane set for August. .

'This one's for me, for my birthday', Eugenie told the shop assistant while purchasing the flower set.

It is worth mentioning, that despite being close to her mother Sarah Ferguson, and sister Princess Beatrice, the Royal family has yet to publicly share birthday wishes for Eugenie.