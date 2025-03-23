Zac Efron’s brother Dylan excites fans with TV series announcement

Dylan Efron decides to follow in brother Zac’s footsteps

Zac Efron’s brother, Dylan Efron, shared that he would be open to act in the upcoming TV adaptation of Fourth Wing book series.

The 33-year-old actor announced that he would love to star in the series if the producers called him.

During his appearance at Clarins’ ICONS event, on Friday, March 21st, Dylan told Page Six, “Oh, hell yeah! Sign me up.”

When asked who he would like to play, The Traitors star told the outlet, “Pretty much anyone but Dain. He joked, “So any of the characters but him!”

The Fourth Wing TV show, which is based on the romantasy series by author Rebecca Yarros, is currently under the works and fans expressed great excitement.

Flocking to the comments section, a fan wrote, “Plz cast him idc what role” on Instagram.

Another added, “Immediate petition to cast Dylan in the Fourth Wing tv show.”

“OMG stop!!! Fourth Wing?! Get this man casted as [cadet] Sawyer [Henrick]… I’ll even take Dain! Lol,” chimed in a third.