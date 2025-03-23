Prince Harry makes final decision about UK return amid speculations

Prince Harry seemingly made a final decision about his UK return ahead of his security case hearing in April.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex has been fighting a legal battle against the UK Government after the Home Office downgraded the level of protection he gets when he visits the UK following his 2020 exit from the royal family.

Express reported that the former royal butler Grant Harrold claimed that Harry fears "any assassination attempts" on him and his family due to his love-hate relationship with the Britons.

Speaking on behalf of Techreport.com, he said, "I think Harry’s biggest concern about returning is anyone trying to attack him or his family because there is a love-hate relationship between him and the British public."

"He will be worried about that relationship, there is always a risk and that will always be in the back of his mind," Grant added.

The royal family's well-wisher stated, "This is potentially the biggest reason he won’t return but I think it’s also to do with his family. As he hasn’t got the protection here I’m sure it’s part of the reason he doesn’t want to return and he is worried about any assassination attempts on him or his family."