Jenna Ortega spills insights about 'Wednesday' season 2

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' star shares difference between season one and two of 'Wednesday'

Jenna Ortega, who rose to fame with horror show Wednesday, has spilled beans about the upcoming season of the series.

The 22-year-old portrays that character of Wednesday Addams in the show created by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough.

Ortega will be reprising her role in the second season. In a latest interview, she revealed how the first season differs from the second.

The You actress seem to be much more impressed by the second part of the show.

She said in a statement, "What really impressed me about this season is, I think, you really see Wednesday in a place where it doesn’t seem like she can win, which how could that ever be the possibility?”

“I remember it was really strange to play, and I was trying to find the most authentic way to play that."

While offering some insights about Wednesday 2, Jenna told Extra, "Enid wolfs out now. Tyler is back. There's a psych ward, as there should be. It'll be good."

The hit Netflix show features Emma Myers, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, and Gwendoline Christie.

Season 2 is expected to release later in 2025.