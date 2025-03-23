Prince William's new Royal tour plan marks major shift

Prince William is redefining royal overseas visits a fresh and modern strategy, prioritising brief but meaningful trips over the traditional extended hours long associated with the monarchy.

His recent visit to Estonia is being cited as a prime example of his evolving approach.

The Prince of Wales spent less than 48 hours in the country before flying back home to spend the weekend with his family.

A royal insider told The Times, 'It was short , impactful trip, model you likely to see more of.'

During his time in Estonia, William engaged in several activities meeting president Alar Karis and also participated in training exercise and even rode in a tank.

This streamlined style of royal duty signals a clear shift from the practices of earlier generations. King Charles continues to embrace traditional long hours-even he undergoes cancer treatment.

William's evolving method reflects his intent to adapt royal engagements to modern times-balancing duty with family prioritises while ensuring his trips carry strong, focused messages.