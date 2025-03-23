Stanley Tucci gets candid about parenting teenagers

Stanley Tucci gets candid about parenting teenagers during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last week.

“It’s fascinating,” said the Beauty and the Beast star while speaking to Drew on her eponymous talk show.

Stanley quipped, “Teenagers are the reason why boarding schools are invented.”

However, The Lovely Bones actor shared he never sent his children to a boarding school.

Reflecting on the teens, Stanley recalled a moment his oldest son, who is now 25, made a switch into teenager and suddenly it’s different.

Firstly, the Julie & Julia actor revealed their “eyes become different” and then their response to you.

“The way they respond to you or don’t respond to you,” continued the 64-year-old.

Stanley then discussed this peculiar smell which he found it different “like a man”.

“All those sweet smells of a child are gone,” added the Spotlight actor.

Elsewhere on the show, Stanley also discussed his time filming The Devil Wears Prada, which also starred Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

“Anne had the hardest role because she’s playing a very reactive person… She carries the movie but she’s playing a reactive person, while we’re all doing things that are active,” explained the actor.

Meanwhile, Stanley also opened up about highly anticipated sequel of The Devil Wears Prada.

He told Drew, “I can’t legally say anything. But my hope is that it is going to happen. That’s all I can say.”