Prince Andrew enjoys Windsor ride ahead of Princess Eugenie's birthday

Prince Andrew was seen horse riding at Windsor Estate on Saturday morning, swapping his usual winter gear for a more relaxed look as spring temperatures began to rise.

The Duke of York, 65, opted for a casual blue sweatshirt paired with black riding trousers and a helmet for his regular outing across the vast Berkshire grounds.

King Charles estranged brother appeared in good spirits, the Duke smiled during his ride, taking full advantage of the mild weather.

His appearance comes just a day before his youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, celebrates her 35th birthday on March 23. Eugenie, who does not carry out royal duties, remains 12th in line to the British throne.

Depsite stepping back from oublic life in 2019 following his controversial BBC newsnight interview about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew maintains a strong bond with both of his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.