Princess Beatrice breaks silence on health scare during second pregnancy

Princess Beatrice got candid about the sheer uncertainty she felt when her daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose, was born preterm in January.

The eldest daughter of Sarah Ferugson and Prince Andrew penned a piece for British Vogue in which she detailed her health struggles and fears she had to grapple in the unexpected situation concerning her baby.

“Nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you realise your baby is going to arrive early,” Beatrice began her piece.

“There’s so little control. Will she arrive healthy? Will there be complications? How will you juggle the rest of family life while trying to keep a tiny human safe and well?” she shared.

Beatrice went on to the share that while she had a team of medical experts “monitor her closely” during pregnancy complications, she still had her “fears”.

Athena, whom the royal shares with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, arrived few weeks before she was due. While the baby was born healthy, she was really small.

“She was so tiny it took more than a few weeks for the tears of relief to dry and for life with our healthy baby to feel real,” Beatrice explained. “Her feet were so small – almost the same size as the paws on one of my older daughter’s soft bunnies.”

The royal noted that while Athena was “doing really well” now, there is “still no precise explanation” as to what happened.