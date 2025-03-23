John Leguizamo reveals his wife’s experience with social media

John Leguizamo has recently made surprising revelation about his wife Justine Maurer’s social media space.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the Bob Trevino Likes It actor revealed, “My wife just found Facebook.”

“And oh my gosh, she is loving it because she's connecting with people from high school, and she's connecting with people from elementary school,” explained the 64-year-old.

John, who tied the knot with Justine in June 2003, reflected, “It's so wild.”

“But even though it's outdated, it still connects older generations together,” said the Super Mario Bros actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, John shared his experience with Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira off the camera.

“We played basketball, [had] a couple of meals with Tracie Laymon, the director,” he told the outlet.

John mentioned, “Tracie also knew that you gotta do a little method stuff; you gotta hang out. So [Barbie and I] were able to create this bond and this relationship.”

The actor also reflected on his experience of fatherhood as he is a dad to two children with longtime love Maurer: daughter Allegra, born in 1999, and son Lucas, born in 2000.

Meanwhile, John's Bob Trevino Likes It will release in theatres on March 28.