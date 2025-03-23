Kate Middleton receives meaningful gift for poignant first anniversary

Kate Middleton, who marked a poignant milestone in her life, received a special surprise as her husband Prince William returned to London after concluding a significant task for King Charles.

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22, 2024, in an emotional video message, which left the world in shock.

Fortunately, after a nine-month long treatment, Kate revealed that she was in remission as she eased back into her public-facing royal duties. Previously, William had dubbed 2024 as his “hardest year” given that he had to deal with the health scare of his wife and his father in the same year.

However, in a heartwarming gesture, it was revealed that the public continues to send their love and well-wishes to the beloved royal. During William’s trip in Estonia, the future king was presented with an unusual gift.

William received a basket full of fresh Estonian fruit and vegetable from a local, Talis Tobreluts, who was determined to let the royal prioritise their health.

He told William while deciding upon the gift for him, he was thinking of Kate and the King and the impact the cancer diagnosis affected the family.

“I wanted it to come from my heart, and I was thinking about Prince William’s past last year when his father and wife announced their battle against a bad disease, cancer,” Talis told GB News.

The royals tend to keep special gifts that are presented to them by the public. Once the Prince would’ve returned home from his tour in Estonia, the gesture would surely have left Kate in awe and the sweet concern behind it.