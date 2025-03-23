Sabrina Carpenter gets severely mocked for one minor mistake

Sabrina Carpenter invited brutal criticism upon herself after she stepped into uncharted territory.

In a recent social media post, the Espresso singer attempted to showcase her fluency in French, but to her surprise, it backfired.

Earlier this week, the Please Please Please singer posted a carousel featuring a sneak peek from her Paris trip, which included performances at the French capital’s Accor Arena on March 16 and 17.

She opted to write a caption in French. "Je suis petite est sucre!" it read, but Barry Keoghan’s ex-girlfriend made a slight error. Originally, she must have intended to write, "I'm short and sweet," referring to her latest album and tour name.

However, due to an omission of "e" the translation of her message sounded, "'I'm little is sugar," opening a flood of trolling.

Her comments section was quickly filled with mixed reactions, with one saying, "You need some French class Madame and I’m happy to help."

"Petite et sucrée but that's OK queen you slay," a second corrected.

"Google translate did you dirty," a third joked. Meanwhile, another defended the Taste singer by sarcastically adding, "Damn so everyone’s a French major now apparently."

The series of photos showed the Short n’ Sweet album maker posing barefeet on a grand marble staircase, wearing a body-hugging white dress.

Among other random snapshots, one captured a perfectly lit Eiffel Tower.