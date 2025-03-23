'Snow White' remake underperforms at box office amidst controversy

Disney's live-action remake of Snow White is underperforming at the box office, with early projections suggesting a lackluster opening weekend haul of $45 to $55 million.

The film, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, earned just $3.5 million from Thursday previews.

Critics have been harsh, with the film scoring 44 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Vulture described the film as "garishly ugly" and lacking charm, remarking on the forgettable new songs by Pasek and Paul.

"It's garishly ugly and padded out with new tunes from Pasek and Paul that are as smooth and unremarkable as river rocks."

The Associated Press' Jake Coyle criticised the cast's performances, stating, "Presumably, one of the reasons to bring actors into remakes of animated classics would be to add a warm-blooded pulse to these characters. Zegler manages that, but everyone else in Snow White - mortal or CGI - is as stiff as could be."

The project has been clouded by controversy, including Zegler's casting and comments about the original 1937 film being "out of date."

Gal Gadot's portrayal of the Evil Queen also faced backlash over her political views. Disney's decision to reimagine the Seven Dwarfs as "magical creatures" created through CGI drew heavy criticism online.

With poor critical reception and production controversies, Snow White's success seems uncertain. Whether it can recover and turn things around remains to be seen.