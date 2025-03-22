Cyndi Lauper shares surprising truth behind her school days

Cyndi Lauper opens up about her love for Rock and Roll in heartfelt confessional

Cyndi Lauper reveals the real reason she was kicked out of jazz school for playing rock music.

The 2-Time Rock Hall nominee, who bagged nominations for potential induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2025, opened up to People Magazine about her love for the popular love genre.

She told the outlet, "You know, I've been singing rock and roll most of my life, so I know I'm a rocker. I even got in trouble several times in my life for not quitting the rock band. I got thrown out of a jazz school because I wouldn't quit that rock band.”

She concluded by expressing her love for music as she further went on to add, "I love the history of music. I love modern music. I love performance art, and performance, and a lot of color," adds Lauper. "But I'm excited, I'm grateful. And we’ll see what happens."

The 71-year-old singer initially performed as a member of Blue Angel ahead of launching her solo career with her debut album She’s So Unusual in 1983.

Besides Lauper, the Rock Hall’s 2025 class comprises of other performers, including Bad Company, the Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Maná, Oasis, OutKast, Phish, Soundgarden and The White Stripes.