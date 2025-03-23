Taylor Swift breaks social media silence for bff Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift issues heartwarming update for Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift, who has been staying low-key for a while, just broke her silence on social media for her bff, Selena Gomez.

The 35-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Saturday, March 22nd and shared a lovely message on her Stories.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker shared a screenshot of Gomez’s new album, I Said I Love You First, in the post and wrote, “I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH, OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDDD.”

The 14-time-Grammy winner’s social media post comes after she had decided to keep away from the public eye.

Swift has reportedly been living with her beau Travis Kelce, and avoiding public events while she deals with the Blake Lively legal drama that she was dragged in.

Gomez's new album, her first collaborative album with fiance, Benny Blanco, came out on Friday, March 21st.