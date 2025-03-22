 
Sunday March 23, 2025
Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury return from Dubai amid rekindled romance

The former 'Love Island' stars were spotted together at Manchester Airport with their daughter Bambi

By Web Desk
March 22, 2025
The pair were runners-up on Love Island in 2019

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have sparked fresh reconciliation rumours after returning from a family getaway in Dubai. 

The former Love Island stars, both 25, were spotted together at Manchester Airport on Friday with their one-year-old daughter Bambi, marking the end of their beautiful holiday.

The trip appeared to be an effort to mend rifts, as they reportedly split in last summer. 

Their Dubai break-which was intended as a chance to reconnect-went so well that Molly-Mae revealed she extended the stay beyond the original plan.

For the unversed, the pair were runners-up on Love Island in 2019. Since their sudden split last year, they have been dropping hints of a reunion in recent months.

They shared a kiss on New Year's Eve, followed by a romantic Valentine's Day trip last month. 

Their latest getaway to the UAE has further fuelled speculation that they're giving their relationship another chance.