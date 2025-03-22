Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury return from Dubai amid rekindled romance

The pair were runners-up on Love Island in 2019

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have sparked fresh reconciliation rumours after returning from a family getaway in Dubai.

The former Love Island stars, both 25, were spotted together at Manchester Airport on Friday with their one-year-old daughter Bambi, marking the end of their beautiful holiday.

The trip appeared to be an effort to mend rifts, as they reportedly split in last summer.

Their Dubai break-which was intended as a chance to reconnect-went so well that Molly-Mae revealed she extended the stay beyond the original plan.

For the unversed, the pair were runners-up on Love Island in 2019. Since their sudden split last year, they have been dropping hints of a reunion in recent months.

They shared a kiss on New Year's Eve, followed by a romantic Valentine's Day trip last month.

Their latest getaway to the UAE has further fuelled speculation that they're giving their relationship another chance.