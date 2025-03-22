Kate Middleton's bombshell announcement makes big change

Princess Kate has received praise for her difficult decision that changed the lives of those living with cancer.

The Princess of Wales made major bombshell announcement about her cancer diagnosis a year ago today, March 22, 2024, describing it as a "huge shock" following an "incredibly tough couple of months".

William's wife, who has now come out of the woods after winning a year-long battle against cancer, is being lauded for her 'deep empathy' and commitment to changing the lives of other patients suffering from the same disease.

The princess marked her first royal duty of the year in January by announcing she was in remission from cancer as well as accepting a new role as joint patron of The Royal Marsden, the hospital that treated her throughout her ordeal.

In this position, shared with her husband Prince William, Kate spoke of her goal to "save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer".

Dame Cally Palmer, chief executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, told the Mirror that the future Queen's support gave hope to those facing similar challenges.

She went on stating that Princess Kate's new role would help “shine a light” on the vital work done by the hospital.

Palmer said: “The Princess’ support for the hospital stems from a deep empathy for those facing similar challenges, and a shared commitment to improving outcomes for people affected by cancer.

The chief could not control her emotions as she lavished praise on William and Kate, saying, “The Prince and the Princess take a very personal interest in our work and the joint patronage allows us to shine a light on the importance of early cancer diagnosis, research, treatment and care."

On the other hand, Gemma Peters, Chief Executive of Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "By sharing her story, Her Royal Highness will have given hope and courage to other people affected by cancer."

Peters went on admiring the mother-of-three, saying: "She as helped to raise awareness of cancer and encouraged people to come forward and get vital support, at a time when we know that many need it more than ever."

In a delightful health update, Kate posted a video to social media in September, revealing she had completed preventative chemotherapy treatment.