Gene Hackman’s daughter makes rare decision after dad, stepmom’s death

Gene Hackman’s daughter deals with proceedings after dad and Betsy Arakawa passed away

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, who recently passed away in mysterious circumstances, will soon be laid to rest in a funeral planned by their children.

The couple’s dog, Zinna, who was also found dead in the house will be buried with Arakawa, according to her stepdaughter, Elizabeth.

As of now, a month after the tragic deaths, TMZ released a footage, in which a law enforcement officer asked Hackman’s daughter where the dog would be buried.

“I’m thinking, cremate the dog and bury it with Betsy. And if the dog was wearing a collar, can you save that for me?” said Elizabeth in the footage, on Friday, March 21st.

The police officer agreed to the request to save the collar.

This comes after the Robert Gruda, the owner of Gruda Veterinary owner told USA Today that Arakawa was extremely attached to her pet dogs.

“She was devoted to those dogs. She was consistent, predictable. We knew something was wrong when she didn’t pick up the food on time. She was an excellent dog owner [and an] excellent caretaker to those dogs. She really doted on them,” he said early this month.

Arakawa and Hackman were found dead in late February in their Santa Fe, New Mexico house.