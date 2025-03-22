Expert claims Meghan Markle received 'special survival' training

In March 2021, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for a headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey that hooked audiences around the globe.

Back then, it was reported that the interview drew 50 million viewers.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's estranged daughter-in law shared how overwhelming the pressures of palace life became, rather a life full of challenges and hardships.

Now one of the royal authors, Robert Lacey, has opened up about Meghan's emotional delivery during the conversation, suggesting an air of desperation-something he described s a carefully controlled portrayal of' hopelessness.'

In his book Battle of the Brothers, Lacey even suggested that Meghan's composed performance may have been influenced by a surprising source-the British military's Special Air Service (SAS).

Like other senior royals, Meghan is believed to have received specialised training from them.

The interview's timing sparked further backlash, as it aired while Prince Philip, Harry's grandfather, was hospitalised with a serious heart condition. He unfortunately passed away just a month later.

Even today, the Oprah interview is remembered as one of the most controversial royal moments in recent history and even at that time the late Queen condemned the statements with a heart touching message.



