Joshua Jackson makes honest confession about working with Angela Bassett

Joshua Jackson got honest about working with Angela Bassett in the epic 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey collaboration.

Expressing his excitement, the Dawson’s Creek star told People that sharing the screen with 66-year-old Angela Bassett is a dream come true.

"To have somebody [on the show] of the calibre of Angela Bassett — and she's been on my personal actor bucket list for many, many years. That's exciting," he shared.

Bassett and Jackson, 46, are currently starring on 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey, respectively.

"She's marvellous in every way that a person and master can be marvellous. She is great, epitomised, and she is just classy and smart and funny and brassy and professional and just wonderful," he continued gushing over the Oscar winning actress. "So, it is great having a presence like that on set. It's a ton of fun working with somebody like that. I had a lovely time. She's just a joy to be around."

The two Ryan Murphy shows have an iconic television crossover event in medical series on Thursday, March 20, episode.

Per the episode, titled Casino Week, synopsis: Bassett's 9-1-1 character Athena Grant joins the The Odyssey crew.

While aboard the cruise ship, Athena "spots two suspicious passengers eyeing the vault" and subsequently "teams up with Max (Jackson) to counter their plans in a high-stakes gamble."