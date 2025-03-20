Kensington Palace releases video with statement as William leaves Kate for key mission

Kensington Palace makes statement as Princess William leaves Kate for key mission

Kensington Palace has shared details as Prince William performed key duty on King Charles III's behalf in Estonia, leaving Prince Kate at home alone.

The Palace has released videos of the future King as he met the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, and recognised the strong historic link between the two countries.

The Prince of Wales took a solo flight to Estonia for a two-day visit to the country, showing support for UK troops guarding Nato’s border with Russia.

The statement read: "A brilliant visit to Tallinn’s Freedom School where resilience and hope are nurtured every day.

"Founded to support Ukrainian children and young people affected by the war, the school offers them a welcoming and safe environment to learn. Hearing the stories from both teachers and students is a powerful reminder of not only the human impact of the conflict, but the courage and strength shown by those impacted."

In recent years, future King William has had top-level meetings.

He met with former US President Joe Biden, when he was in Boston for his environmental initiative, the Earthshot Prize, in 2022.

He also held meeting with President Donald Trump in December 2024 when he was invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to Notre Dame's reopening.

The heir to the British throne, who's preparing for his destined role, also represented the UK alongside other world leaders at the commemorations of D-Day in northern France in June 2024.

William has also met the leaders from South Africa and Qatar as he helped his father welcome them for state visits or traveled to countries for his Earthshot Prize.

Earlier, the Palace shared a video, showing William with the President, and wrote: "A pleasure to meet the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, and recognise the strong historic link between our countries. Thank you for the warm welcome!"