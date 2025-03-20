Prince William lands in Estonia without Kate Middleton

Future King Prince William on Thursday arrived in Estonia without his wife Kate Middleton for the first official foreign trip of the year.

The Prince of Wales has arrived in Estonia for the start of a two-day visit to show support for UK troops guarding Nato’s border with Russia.

William, who was given a key task by King Charles, began his trip on Thursday by sitting down for talks in the capital Talinn with Estonia’s president Alar Karis.

He travelled to Estonia predominantly in his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment – which is taking over Nato defence duties in the country from the Royal Dragoon Guards.

He is also spending time in the capital Tallinn to learn more about how the country has responded to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how Estonia is innovating in renewable energy and technology amid the critical energy security issues in Eastern Europe.

Prince William is expected to meet some Ukrainian families who have fled to Estonia in the last three years.