Selena Gomez reveals why she’s embarrassed at Taylor Swift’s party

Selena Gomez has recently made shocking revelation about Taylor Swift’s party.

On March 19, Selena and her fiancé Benny Blanco recalled Taylor’s party during an appearance on Spotify’s Countdown To before the release of their album, I Said I Love You.

Reflecting on early days of their relationship, Benny asked Selena, “What was our first party that we ever went to?” as they drove around Los Angeles in a retro convertible.

To which, the Only Murders in the Building star replied, “I don’t know if this was the first but it was actually really funny.”

“As a couple we went to Taylor’s [Swift] party after some awards show,” disclosed Selena as she opened up about their timely arrival at the bash left her feeling embarrassed.

The singer and actress stated, “I don’t know it was kind of cute, but I was mortified.”

“Apparently cool people don’t show up to parties on time,” noted Selena.

However, the Emilia Perez actress mentioned, “We’re the first people at every single party when I go with you.”

“You show up when like my mother shows up to a party,” quipped Benny.

Selena responded, “No, I thought you were gonna talk about the fact that no one knew we were dating and we were hiding “

For the unversed, Selena and Taylor shared a close friendship for many years after first crossing paths when they were each dating a Jonas brother back in 2008.

.Meanwhile, Selena and Benny’s new album I Said I Loved You First will release on March 21.