Kanye accuses Beyonce, Jay-Z of letting Kim Kardashian take his kids

Kanye says he does 'feel bad' about his previous comments on Jay-Z and Beyonce's kids

Kanye West is blaming Beyoncé and Jay-Z for not stepping in as Kim Kardashian took control over their children.

After insulting their twins on X, Ye claimed the power couple could have used their influence to help him in his ongoing custody battles but instead “just watched” as he struggled.

“I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD,” the rapper wrote on X Wednesday, March 19, referring to his post the previous night. “I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC S**T,” he added.

Ye said he had always supported the Carters but felt “slighted” when they skipped his 2014 wedding to Kardashian and when Jay-Z chose Kendrick Lamar over him for the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show.

West, 47, accused Jay-Z and Beyoncé of failing to help him “have more leverage” against The Kardashians star, 44, when it came to their four kids: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

“THEY COULD HAVE USED THEIR CULTURAL POSITION TO NOT JUST WATCH THE KARDASHIANS RUN ME OVER,” he added.

His comments follow a disturbing post in which he attacked the mental capacity of the Carters’ 7-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi. Though he quickly deleted the message, Kanye admitted he didn’t do it out of remorse but to avoid his account being banned.

However, that was reportedly the last straw for Kim, with a source telling Page Six that the reality star is "done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication."

This follows Kim and Kanye's feud over their daughter North featuring in Ye's new song with Sean "Diddy" Combs.