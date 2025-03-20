Ryan Reynolds adds fuel to fire with latest move amid Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case

Justin Baldoni's lawyers give striking reply to Ryan on latest stunt

Ryan Reynolds has just turned the heat up with his latest move in the ongoing Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle.

Earlier in January, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni over sexual harassment and for starting a smear campaign against her during the shoot of their film, It Ends with Us.

Ryan, who is trying to be all supportive of his wife, filed a motion yesterday arrogantly asking for the dismissal of Justin’s lawsuit, claiming that all his allegations are baseless and have no merits.

Soon after the Deadpool star made this move, the 41-year-old actor and filmmaker's attorney also came forward to give away a striking response to Reynolds.

Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman stated, "Mr. Reynolds now attempts to reduce plainly cognizable claims to 'hurt feelings,' sending a clear message that bullying is acceptable.”

According to Bryan, the 48-year-old is seeking to run away from the flames after lighting a match. “It won’t work. The Wayfarer Parties’ claims against him are real, and they are serious.”

"Mr. Reynolds can appear on as many sketch shows as he wants and feebly try to make light of his current situation, but we will not stop until he is held accountable for his actions”, the lawyer concluded.

Earlier yesterday, The Hitman’s Bodyguard’s attorneys released a statement saying that Ryan believes Mr. Baldoni is a predator.