Dove Cameron embraces her vocal talents after years of self-doubt

Dove Cameron is embracing her true voice, literally.

The Disney Channel alum, who recently released her new song Too Much, reflected on her journey to self-confidence and how it's impacted her music.

Cameron, 29, admitted to previously holding back her vocal talents, believing her full voice wasn't suitable for pop music.

"I had this weird belief that my full voice—like belting—was not appropriate for pop [music]," she told E! News' The Rundown. "I thought it translated as very aggressive or nasally or just not nice to listen to."

As a result, Cameron scaled back her singing voice, releasing music that was "very sultry and whispery." However, with the encouragement of loved ones, including her best friend Veronica and boyfriend Damiano David, Cameron has begun to embrace her true vocal abilities.

"My best friend Veronica was always like, 'You're so stupid, you have three brain cells. Why aren't you singing on your songs?'" Cameron recalled.

"So, I finally just bossed up and tried it, and I was like, 'Oh, I was being silly. I like it.'" She added, "I had this weird, self-imposed rule, like, 'I can't do that. Other people can do it, but I can't do that.'"

Cameron's newfound confidence is reflected in her music, including her latest single Too Much, which confronts the idea that women take up too much space.

"It's really less about that one specific event," she explained, "and it's more about the grand scope of my life and how I internalised feeling like I was too much wherever I went."

With her upcoming album on the horizon, Cameron is excited to showcase her vocal growth.

"I'm very excited for the rest of the record," she said. "There's quite a lot of vocal situations, a lot of vocal exploration happening. And I'm finally singing on the tracks."