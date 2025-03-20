Penn Badgley brings his iconic voice to 'Nobody Wants This' in surprise collaboration

In a surprise crossover, Penn Badgley, the star of Netflix's You, lent his voice to narrate a scene from another hit show, Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.

The scene features the iconic ice cream date between Bell and Brody's characters.

Badgley, who previously starred in Gossip Girl alongside Leighton Meester (who is married to Adam Brody), introduced the scene in his iconic Joe Goldberg voice, saying, "Hello, Upper East Siders. You know you love me... In the finale of Gossip Girl, it was revealed that the very lovely Kristen Bell was lending her voice to my character... I thought I would repay the favor."

As the scene plays out, Badgley narrates, "You can't be serious eating ice cream together... I know the friend zone is usually a cold, dark place... but this is torture."

He continues, "It's tragic, I know, but how can I let you go when I know you might feel the same... Of all the ways to make a woman's knees weak, I would not have expected handling ice cream to be one of them... What I want isn't just friends. What I want is Adam Brody."

Netflix captioned the video, "nobody wants YOU. xoxo, joe goldberg."

The final season of You premieres on April 24, while Nobody Wants This has been renewed for a second season.