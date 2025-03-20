Beatrice, Eugenie give sweet nod to Meghan Markle amid new trouble

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are estranged for most of the members of the royal family, the Sussexes are still in touch with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been a target of criticism and negative reviews for her Netflix show, received special gesture from the royals in an uplifting news.

Previously, DailyMail correspondent Rebecca English suggested that Meghan’s new show does not have “any relevance to [royals] whatsoever” and so they would not be watching.

However, in a report by InTouch Weekly, it was revealed that while King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William “aren’t watching,” Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie had good things to say for the former Suits actress.

The source shared that Beatrice and Eugenie “have been very complimentary and supportive.”

The report comes amid news that Meghan has fallen foul of the US patent rules yet again after her brand name change from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.

Daily Mail’s Richard Eden revealed that the USPTO has asked Meghan to “clarify exactly what she means by various items - including ‘spoons serving jams’ and fruit preserves” – and to list all goods and services by their international class number”.

Moreover, she is also asked to sign the document without which it will not be “properly verified”.