Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt vying to work with Mikey Madison

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise have recently been vying to work with Mikey Madison following her Oscar win earlier this month.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that Hollywood is contending to work with Mikey including two big stars.

“Mikey is the It Girl right now,” said an insider.

The source noted, “There’s a full-on bidding war brewing over who will sign her for her next movie and Tom and Brad are leading the charge.”

After earning Oscar for her role in Anora, Mikey told WWD, “I certainly put quite a bit of pressure on myself to really buckle down and do the work. I dedicated all my time to it.”

Interestingly, the source mentioned that Tom “is always looking for the top talent to cast in his films or collaborate with, and he thinks Mikey’s the whole package”.

The Top Gun star is predictably “very hyped up and pushing for meeting with her to talk about how they can team up,” per insider.

Meanwhile, another source revealed, “Brad’s just as eager to sign her up and it’s safe to say he’s in a much stronger position because of his company Plan B.”

The source pointed out that Brad has “access to many different movies, so she’s going to have a lot on the table to choose from if she goes that direction”.

It is pertinent to mention that Brad and Tom “are competitive with each other” so “this isn’t just about Mikey and her talent, it’s also about winning”.

“It’s no surprise they’re butting heads over Mikey… She is the hottest talent in town right now and they both see her as the prize,” added an insider.