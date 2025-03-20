Prince William takes on King Charles role after major announcement

Prince William is stepping in for King Charles for a crucial mission as Buckingham Palace made a major announcement about the monarch.

The Prince of Wales is set to arrive in Estonia on Thursday while the King and his wife, Queen Camilla undertake a surprise royal tour to Northern Ireland for a series of engagements.

After King Charles’ office shared updates from the monarch’s trip to Ireland, Kensington Palace shared William’s itinerary for the forthcoming trip.

The future king is expected to touch down in the country’s capital Tallinn for the two-day trip on behalf of the UK government and the Foreign Office. William is on a mission to show his support for the country and troops based in Estonia, who are providing a deterrent to Russian aggression in the region.

According to reports, the royal visit was being planned for months but the timing scheduled aptly given that Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also holding talks about potential troop involvement in any truce between Russia and Ukraine.

Moreover, on Friday, William, who is also the colonel-in-chief of the Mercian Regiment, will be visiting the British troops.

The visit would be a significant one as the King himself was involved in diplomatic meeting in the past weeks to deescalate any potential tensions between the European nations following a disaster meeting between Ukraine’s President Zelensky and US President Trump.