Tina Knowles responds to Kanye West's vile rant against Beyoncé's kids

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mom, has responded to Kanye West's vile rant against her 7-year-old grandchildren, Rumi and Sir.

West questioned the twins' mental capacity in a since-deleted post, which he later re-shared.

Knowles, 71, took the high road, posting on Instagram, "It's hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper."

She added, "This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this."

West, 47, claimed he deleted the post because he feared his Twitter account would be canceled, not because he wanted to be "a good person." He later admitted feeling "bad" about the attack, saying, "I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD."

West also expressed feelings of hurt and betrayal towards Jay-Z and Beyoncé, claiming they didn't attend his wedding to Kim Kardashian in 2014 and didn't support him in his custody battle.

He wrote, "S–T HURTS SO F–K BOTH OF THEM CAUSE WHEN I NEEDED THEM IT WAS F–K ME."

The rant is the latest in a series of public feuds and controversies surrounding West.