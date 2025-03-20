King Charles holds private meeting as Harry hit with new legal trouble

King Charles left the UK for surprise visit as his estranged son Prince Harry continues to sort his legal troubles concerning his US visa immigration.

The monarch, along with his wife Queen Camilla, attended a series of engagements at Commercial Court in the heart of Belfast in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

While the King was joined by Camilla for most of the engagements, he separated for some significant meetings.

Charles held private audiences with Sinn Fein First Minister Michelle O'Neill and, separately, with DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement and a photo from the meeting: “This afternoon at Hillsborough Castle, The King received the First Minister and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland.”

While the contents of their discussion were not disclosed, it was revealed that the monarch conversed in fluent Irish as he welcomed the key figures.

The meeting comes just a day after Prince Harry’s redacted US visa documents were released to the public as federal judge had ordered the Department of Homeland Security to do so.

While the files did not pose a threat of deportation for Harry, the right-wing think tank, The Heritage Foundation, filed a second lawsuit to obtain Prince Harry’s immigration records.