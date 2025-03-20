Jax Taylor insists Brittany Cartwright is not to blame for his addiction

Jax Taylor is speaking out about his struggles with substance abuse and defending his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, amid their ongoing divorce.

Two weeks after revealing his decades-long addiction to cocaine, Jax expressed his concern about how his admission might affect Brittany.

"I don’t really care what anybody thought except for Brittany," Jax said on his Inside the Mind of a Man podcast. "To be honest, I just wanted to make sure she was happy."

Jax acknowledged that his public confession must have been "very hurtful" for Brittany, who was aware of his drug problems.

"She was my only priority," he said. "When I was doing that, I wanted to make sure that I was very delicate."

He emphasised that Brittany should not be blamed for his addiction. “This is in no way, shape or form her fault at all," he insisted. "She should not be getting any kind of flack for this whatsoever. She’s an amazing mother. She’s an amazing person and she’s a human being and she was pushed."

Brittany responded to Jax's confession, stating, "I'm glad that he finally admitted to what was really going on. For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he's instilled on our family over the years."

However, Brittany expressed skepticism about Jax's ability to overcome his addiction. "I pray that one day he completely knocks this addiction, but I'm skeptical. His behaviors are still alarming and his treatment plan seems to be the bare minimum."

Brittany emphasized her focus on navigating the situation for the sake of their 3-year-old son, Cruz.

"I'm trying to navigate this as best as I can for my son and I, but every day is still a challenge and very difficult. Jax has caused an enormous amount of damage and I have very little trust in him at this point. My only hope is that one day, he will be a better person for his son.”