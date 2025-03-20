Barbie Ferreira sets the record straight on her 'Euphoria' exit

Barbie Ferreira is setting the record straight about her departure from the hit HBO series Euphoria.

The actress, who played Kat Hernandez in the first two seasons, recently spoke on The Viall Files podcast, clarifying that her exit was mutual.

"I think it was very mutual so it wasn’t just my choice," Ferreira explained.

"There was just nowhere to go and I think instead of me just lingering around for nine months, I think it was best for both of us that we just kind of ended it there."

Ferreira denied rumours of a toxic work environment and behind-the-scenes drama, stating, "I never walked off set, there was never anything like that. I absolutely never did that. You could ask the hundreds of people who were there every day."

She also revealed that she remains friendly with her former castmates, including Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, and Sydney Sweeney, who have even attended her recent Broadway play, Cult of Love.

Ferreira initially announced her exit from Euphoria in August 2022, expressing her gratitude for the role and the impact it had on fans.

She later elaborated on her departure, stating that she didn't want to play the "fat best friend" trope and that both parties agreed it was time for her character to move on.

Despite rumours of cancellation, HBO confirmed last month that Euphoria is back in production, with Season 3 expected to premiere next year.