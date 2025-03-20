Eminem's former employee charged with leaking unreleased music online

A former employee of Eminem, Joseph Strange, has been charged with leaking the rapper's unreleased music online.

Strange, who worked for Eminem from 2007 to 2021, faces charges of criminal infringement of a copyright and interstate transportation of stolen goods.

The FBI was contacted by Eminem's studio in January after employees found unreleased music listed for sale on various websites.

The employees recognized the music as coming from a hard drive at the studio. The FBI tracked down those who purchased the music and identified Strange as the seller.

"Protecting intellectual property from thieves is critical in safeguarding the exclusive rights of creators and protecting their original work from reproduction and distribution by individuals who seek to profit from the creative output of others," said U.S. Attorney Julie Beck.

If convicted, Strange faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for copyright infringement, and up to 10 years in prison for interstate transportation of stolen goods.

The FBI is investigating the case, with Special Agent Cheyvoryea Gibson stating, "This investigation underscores the FBI's commitment to safeguarding artists' intellectual property from exploitation by individuals seeking to profit illegally."

Eminem returned with new music last year, including his Grammy-nominated album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) and single Houdini.