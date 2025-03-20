Dolly Parton honoured with tribute at Opry 100 celebration few weeks after husband’s death

Dolly Parton gets honoured at Opry 100 celebration

Dolly Parton is getting love from the country music world.

During the Opry 100 celebration on March 19 in Nashville, the legendary singer-songwriter received not one but two heartfelt musical tributes, just weeks after the passing of her husband of 58 years, Carl Dean.

The star-studded event—broadcast on NBC and Peacock—marked the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary with a lineup of country music’s biggest names.

And in a very emotional moment, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Lady A, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, and the Opry’s 60-member choir came together to perform one of Parton’s most cherished songs, I Will Always Love You.

Before the touching performance, Reba took a moment to send love and support to the country icon.

"Everybody here at the Opry and around the world wants to send you our thoughts and prayers," Reba shared. "And you gotta know, we will always love you."

Earlier in the evening, Carly Pearce also paid tribute to the Queen of Country, delivering a powerful rendition of Jolene.

The tributes came just two weeks after Parton announced the passing of Carl Dean. On March 3, the 9 to 5 singer shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together,” Parton wrote in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). “Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

Days later, on March 6, she expressed her gratitude to fans in an emotional Instagram post.

“This is a love note to family, friends, and fans,” she wrote. “Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you’ve sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl.”

The overwhelming support, she added, had “meant the world” to her.

“He is in God’s arms now and I am okay with that,” she concluded. “I will always love you.”

With the country music community standing firmly by her side, one thing is clear—Dolly Parton will never walk alone.