Nina Dobrev, Shaun White still not planning wedding 5 months after engagement, here’s why

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White wedding plans

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are engaged, but the couple doesn’t have plans to walk down the aisle right now, even after five months of engagement.

The Vampire Diaries actress and the Olympic snowboarder got engaged back in October, but according to Dobrev, wedding planning has taken a backseat—for now.

“It’s so fun to say fiancé,” the 36-year-old actress recently told E! News, revealing that their busy schedules have kept them from diving into wedding details.

“I was in Australia shooting a movie and then Christmas and New Year’s,” she explained. “We’re just enjoying being engaged at this point.”

And she’s not in a hurry to change that.

“You have a boyfriend for half of your life and then you have a husband for half of your life, but the fiancé period is very short,” she noted. “I really want to enjoy it and not rush that process.”

While the couple may be taking their time, Dobrev is already thinking about ways to make their wedding eco-friendly.

“My number one goal is to find out how to make it as low-impact as possible,” she shared. The Perks of Being a Wallflower star has even teamed up with SC Johnson to spread awareness about World Recycling Day.

White popped the question in grand fashion at New York City’s Golden Swan restaurant, presenting Dobrev with a stunning 5-carat diamond ring.

The surprise proposal included an elaborate setup, a flower archway, and even a fake dinner invitation involving Anna Wintour, according to Vogue.

The Olympic gold medalist later shared a heartfelt glimpse of the magical evening on Instagram.

“Still floating after this night! I’m beside myself to be with this amazing woman and to be joining her beautiful family!!” he wrote.

“Our quarantine romance turned into this beautiful relationship and now a forever love.”

For now, the couple is soaking in their engagement phase—wedding plans can wait!