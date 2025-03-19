Lucy Dacus opens up about new-found friendship with Chappell Roan

Lucy Dacus dishes on how she became friends with Chappell Roan

Lucy Dacus shared how Chappell Roan and the Boygenius band members became really good friends over the past year.

The 29-year-old singer shared that her band members Julien Barker, and Phoebe Bridgers did their best to support Roan when she felt overwhelmed by her rising fame and she had been there the same for them.

The Best Guess hitmaker went on to say that this “new friendship” with the Grammy winner is something she is "really cherishing right now," in her interview with People Magazine.

"When [Chappell] was feeling spread really thin, all of us in Boygenius were encouraging her and telling her that it'll die down, and it is just a really spinny trip when everybody has something to say about you," Dacus said.

Revealing how the Pink Pony Club popstar has been a support to her, she said, "I had kind of a bad week a couple of weeks back, where putting out music just feels worse, and it made me wonder if I should just skip to the part of my life where I live off the land and have a job that isn't my name. And she was just like, 'No, what you make is important and makes a lot of people feel less lonely.'"

Last year, when Roan found herself overwhelmed by fame, she spent time with Dacus’ bandmates, as she went on walks and grabbed coffees with her and Barker, and Bridgers freqeuented the popstar’s house where they had deep discussions.