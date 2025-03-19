Sadie Sink hints at music career after 'Stranger Things' success

Sadie Sink expresses love for music ahead of upcoming film

Sadie Sink is expressing her interest in singing as she opened up about combining her love for both music and acting in a single project O’Dessa.

During an exclusive interview with Reuters, the Stranger Things star explained that she found joy in being part of such project after years of searching.

Sink, who rose to fame after her ground-breaking role as Maxine Mayfield in the Netflix series, told the outlet, "That was the first time I've done that since I was really little.

"Definitely, like, a challenge, but one that I was willing to take.”

The 22-year-old kicked off her acting career with Broadway titular role in the musical Annie, and took a long hiatus from musical roles shortly after her screen acting garnered recognition.

In addition, Sadie’s latest project O’Dessa, is an American post-apocalyptic musical drama written and directed by Geremy Jasper.

The film premiered at the South by Southwest Film and Television Festival in Austin on March 8, 2025.

Besides Sink, the film, which is slated to release on March 20, also features actors Murray Bartlett, Regina Hall, Plutonovich, and Neon Dion in lead roles.