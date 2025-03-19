Jennifer Aniston feeling 'helpless' after ex Justin Theroux’s wedding?

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston were married from 2015-2018

Jennifer Aniston’s former partner Justin Theroux has secretly tied the knot with New York based actress, Nicole Brydon Bloom.

The news of his wedding came out as a surprise to many and especially Aniston, who was married to him from 2015 to 2018.

Reportedly, the Friends actress was among the first ones to congratulate her ex, but the news took her by surprise.

As close source maintained, “Yes, it took her by surprise but they have maintained a close friendship, and she is happy for him that he has found true love.”

However, Jennifer might be feeling a little helpless as she could easily recall the time she spent with the 53-year-old, but she knows that Justin is good man and believes that his new wife is wonderful.

“She cannot help be somewhat reminiscent of what they had together, but she knows what a good man he is, and she thinks that his new wife is wonderful”, a source told Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, another insider claims, that “Nobody should feel bad for Jen, she’s fine. She’s loved and lost like the rest of us, but her life is still pretty good. If she ends up with anyone down the line, that would be beautiful.”

As per the source, ‘Jennifer has had her chance with Theroux and Brad Pitt and had a great time with them while she was with them, but now the 56-year-old is on a completely different path and feels joy for her exes’ success.’